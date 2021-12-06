Week of December 6: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Local Delivery Representative w/Class A CDL | House of Schwan, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11734688 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: On Premise Sales Rep w/CDL, Off Premise Sales Rep w/CDL and On Premise Pre Sales

TUESDAY: IT System Administrator II | WSU Tech | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11686283 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple PT Adjunct Instructor positions, Operations/Facilities Coordinator

WEDNESDAY: Precast Manufacturing Superintendent | Conco Construction | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11754908 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple construction positions including Project Manager, Concrete Finisher, Construction Laborer, Form Carpenter, Finish Carpenter, Iron Worker, Heavy Equipment Operator

THURSDAY: Automotive and Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11687635 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Multiple PT School Bus Driver positions with paid training and hiring bonus

FRIDAY: Registered Nurses | Hutchinson Clinic, P.A. | Hutchinson | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11747076 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Medical Technologist/Lab Tech and Insurance Estimates Rep.

