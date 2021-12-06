Advertisement

Week of December 6: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Local Delivery Representative w/Class A CDL | House of Schwan, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11734688 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: On Premise Sales Rep w/CDL, Off Premise Sales Rep w/CDL and On Premise Pre Sales

TUESDAY: IT System Administrator II  | WSU Tech | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11686283 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple PT Adjunct Instructor positions, Operations/Facilities Coordinator

WEDNESDAY: Precast Manufacturing Superintendent | Conco Construction | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11754908 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: multiple construction positions including Project Manager, Concrete Finisher, Construction Laborer, Form Carpenter, Finish Carpenter, Iron Worker, Heavy Equipment Operator

THURSDAY: Automotive and Diesel Mechanic | First Student | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11687635 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Multiple PT School Bus Driver positions with paid training and hiring bonus

FRIDAY: Registered Nurses | Hutchinson Clinic, P.A.  | Hutchinson | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11747076 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Medical Technologist/Lab Tech and Insurance Estimates Rep.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who stabbed two people, killing one Saturday morning.
WPD: New details in Saturday morning deadly stabbing
The price is right is in Wichita, and people line up to get on the show.
The Price Is Right Live comes to Wichita
Former Sen. Bob Dole gives a thumb-up to supports as he enters a rally Thursday, May 16, 1996,...
Former U.S. Senator, Russell native Bob Dole dies at 98
Vaccine clinic lines were out the door this last week due to Omicron panic.
Omicron panic has Wichitans rushing to get vaccinated
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Kansas, nation react to death of Bob Dole

Latest News

Wind turbines are silhouetted against the sky at dawn near Spearville, Kan.
USDA invests more than $800,000 in energy infrastructure in 26 Kansas communities
Scene of fatal stabbing Saturday morning
Neighbor reacts to S Wichita fatal stabbing
Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton (9) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs safety...
Chiefs keep AFC West lead with 22-9 victory over Broncos
Remembering Bob Dole
Remembering Bob Dole