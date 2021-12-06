Advertisement

Wichita-area holiday happenings

Wichita Christmas light display opens Thanksgiving
Wichita Christmas light display opens Thanksgiving(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A list of holiday-related events in the Wichita area:

Illuminations at Botanica - Bring your whole family to experience the enchanted Christmas holiday display. Enjoy hot chocolate, snacks and light shows all at Botanica. Nov. 18-Jan. 1

Winfield Isle of Lights - Winfield Isle of Lights is a beautiful drive-through Christmas Light display in Island Park on North Main Street in Winfield. Nov. 21-Dec. 30, 6-10 p.m.

Old-Fashioned Christmas at Prairie Pines - Step back in time and experience an old-fashioned Christmas at Prairie Pines. We are a tree farm first and foremost, but delight in our weekends of horse-drawn hay-rack rides, hot chocolate and cookies served by Maize High School students, visits from Santa, and the occasional “train” ride for the kids. Nov. 26-Dec. 19, various times

Holly Jolly Jurassic Holiday - Experience the Field Station’s scenic trails in a whole new way – with thousands of Christmas lights, festive & funny decorations, and the world’s must unexpected holiday guests – the dinosaurs! Nov. 26-Dec. 31

Watson’s Christmas Express - All aboard for a magical journey! The fun begins at O.J. Watson Park with a reading of Chris Van Allsburg’s “The Polar Express” and is followed by a craft and train ride to visit the North Pole. Enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate at the campfire circle, while singing holiday songs. Dec. 3-19, various dates and times

Winter Wonderland - Holiday cheer will be in the air at Winter Wonderland! Visit Naftzger Park and take in the lights and decorations while listening to music and entertainment at the Evergy Pavilion. This event is free to the public. Dec. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Christmas in the Park - Join us again this year at Madison Avenue Central Park in Derby for Christmas in the Park, featuring Breakfast with Santa, Santa’s Village and Carriage Rides! Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Victorian Christmas - When the weather outside is frightful, Cowtown’s lamp-lit, carol-filled streets will warm you up! There’s something magical about bundling up, stepping into the cold, and enjoying a warm cup of hot chocolate with family and friends. Dec. 10, 6-9 p.m.

Safari of Lights - This drive-thru holiday extravaganza at Tanganyika will be the longest, tallest, most sophisticated light show that Wichita has ever experienced. Keep warm in the comfort of your car with hot cocoa and popcorn available for purchase upon entry. Daily, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Majesty of Christmas - Kick off the Christmas season at Central Community Church with this beloved Wichita tradition: The Majesty of Christmas. This dazzling concert will feature the Voices of Central choir, a full orchestra, and a live nativity—including real camels. Dec. 10-11, 7 p.m.

Christmas Lights Walk - Walks leave from the Lincoln Heights Village parking lot (Douglas + Oliver). The walks will be leisurely paced. Light yourself, strollers and layer on those ugly Christmas sweaters to spread some holiday cheer! Dec. 11, 5:30-7 p.m.

Christmas Lights Ride - We will gather at the Lincoln Heights Village parking lot (Douglas + Oliver) and will roll out just after 6 p.m. This is a slow roll for all ages/abilities. Dec. 12, 6-7:30 p.m.

“Grinch” Movie Night - Drop off your kiddo at The Barnyard Indoor Playground in their PJs for snacks, games, coloring, and of course a movie! Dec. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Holiday Stroll at Bradley Fair - Explore Wichita’s favorite spots for shopping, dining, and experience our Holiday Stroll, a festive weekly event the whole family will love. Dec. 12, 1-7 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation - Dome Experience - This is a full blown, four alarmed holiday emergency and Exploration Place is fully prepared to have the hap-hap-happiest dome experience this side of the nuthouse. Dec. 16, 6-11 p.m.

Grab Cousin Eddie and join us for an exclusive viewing and party celebrating all things Christmas Vacation

Outdoor screening of “Elf” - Get into the holiday spirit by watching a free screening of Elf at Naftzger Park on Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. Pack your lawn chairs and blankets and bring the entire family to enjoy! Dec. 18, 7-9 p.m.

