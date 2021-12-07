Bundle up for another brisk morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - December is settling into the forecast as it’s another cold start across Kansas this morning. Feels-like temperatures will be the teens and 20s as you wake up. Expect temperatures to rise above freezing by 10 a.m. then rise into the mid 40s by the afternoon. While it may not seem like it today, we’ve kicked off a warming trend. By Wednesday mid 50s are back and by Friday we’re right back in the mid to upper 60s.

The overall dry nature to the forecast continues to hold as many across Kansas have now been waiting for that pattern to change for over a month. By Friday though, a quick moving and very cold system will approach the state. The biggest impact from this system will be a another shot of cold December air. When it comes to rain and snow chances, our extended dry spell looks to continue for now.

Wichita forecast:

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. WIND: S 10-15. HIGH: 45.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. LIGHT WINDS. LOW: 25.

TOMORROW: HIGH: 55 MOSTLY SUNNY.

THU: HIGH: 65 LOW: 37 MOSTLY SUNNY.

FRI: HIGH: 68 LOW: 42 DECREASING CLOUDS. WINDY.

SAT: HIGH: 47 LOW: 28 MOSTLY SUNNY; BREEZY.

SUN: HIGH: 55 LOW: 24 SUNNY AND BREEZY.

MON: HIGH: 57 LOW: 32 MOSTLY SUNNY; BREEZY.

TUE: HIGH: 63 LOW: 36 PARTLY CLOUDY; BREEZY.

