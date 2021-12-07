Advertisement

Bundle up for another brisk morning

Warming trend starts Tuesday
Warming trend starts Tuesday(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - December is settling into the forecast as it’s another cold start across Kansas this morning. Feels-like temperatures will be the teens and 20s as you wake up. Expect temperatures to rise above freezing by 10 a.m. then rise into the mid 40s by the afternoon. While it may not seem like it today, we’ve kicked off a warming trend. By Wednesday mid 50s are back and by Friday we’re right back in the mid to upper 60s.

The overall dry nature to the forecast continues to hold as many across Kansas have now been waiting for that pattern to change for over a month. By Friday though, a quick moving and very cold system will approach the state. The biggest impact from this system will be a another shot of cold December air. When it comes to rain and snow chances, our extended dry spell looks to continue for now.

Wichita forecast:

TODAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. WIND: S 10-15. HIGH: 45.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLEAR. LIGHT WINDS. LOW: 25.

TOMORROW: HIGH: 55  MOSTLY SUNNY.

THU: HIGH: 65  LOW: 37  MOSTLY SUNNY.

FRI: HIGH: 68  LOW: 42  DECREASING CLOUDS. WINDY.

SAT: HIGH: 47  LOW: 28  MOSTLY SUNNY; BREEZY.

SUN: HIGH: 55  LOW: 24  SUNNY AND BREEZY.

MON: HIGH: 57  LOW: 32  MOSTLY SUNNY; BREEZY.

TUE: HIGH: 63  LOW: 36  PARTLY CLOUDY; BREEZY.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man Monday afternoon following an hours-long standoff at U-Haul store in...
Man arrested following standoff at U-Haul store in south Wichita
Scene of fatal stabbing Saturday morning
Neighbor reacts to S Wichita fatal stabbing
After a decade by Dabo Swinney’s side, Brent Venables is moving on.
Salina’s Brent Venables named Oklahoma football coach
Man who stabbed two people, killing one Saturday morning.
WPD: New details in Saturday morning deadly stabbing
Wind turbines are silhouetted against the sky at dawn near Spearville, Kan.
USDA invests more than $800,000 in energy infrastructure in 26 Kansas communities

Latest News

After stepping away from her career in public education, Jessica Ramsay continues teaching,...
Pandemic-related stress contributing to more educators stepping away
Goldy Metcalf
Defense attorney raises questions over parole protocol after fatal stabbing
Wichita police respond to the scene of a deadly stabbing at a south Wichita home on the morning...
Defense attorney raises concerns about police response before deadly stabbing
Kansas Humane Society
Kansas Humane Society hopes to empty the shelter this holiday