Defense attorney raises concerns about police response before deadly stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Questions remain following a weekend stabbing from which a woman died from her injuries and a man was seriously hurt. Police had contact with the murder suspect, who is currently on parole, hours before the violent crime.

A defense attorney is raising some concerns that police ignored protocol, but police are citing some inadequate staffing concerns.

The suspect in this case, Goldy Metcalf, currently on parole, made contact with Wichita Police Department officers early Saturday morning after allegedly attempting to break into a car.

Attorneys familiar with this case say when a parolee commits a misdemeanor – for which police cited Metcalf – the protocol is to place them in custody until officers can talk to the parolee’s probation officer. But that didn’t happen and just hours after that contact, police say Metcalf fatally stabbed a 64-year-old woman, and a second victim, a 73-year-old man is in a local hospital.

Defense attorney Charley O’Hara is raising questions about parole protocol after what happened.

“I think all of us in the community would be a little concerned that if someone’s on parole, they’re arrested for a new crime, a misdemeanor, that they’re just let back out on the street,” O’Hara said. “I don’t know what the reason for parole is other than to watch people and make sure they don’t make crimes when they’ve been released from custody.”

O’Hara wondered why after the first contact with him, police didn’t take Metcalf to jail until his parole officer could decide what should follow.

“One would think that Mr. Metcalf would have been put in jail until the parole officer decided whether the parole people wanted Mr. Metcalf to go back to prison, or they wanted Mr. Metcalf to stay on the street,” O’Hara said. “That would be what I would normally think would happen in that situation.”

Police said officers contacted Metcalf early Saturday morning, trying to break into a car. That car’s owner held him at gunpoint and police cited Metcalf for a misdemeanor before taking him to a local hospital for treatment for an unrelated injury.

After leaving the hospital against medical advice, police said Metcalf stole a pickup and crashed into a church before forcing his way into a home. That’s where police said, he stabbed the woman and the man.

Responding to the concerns, Wichita police said the parole process is part of larger problem and they simply don’t have enough resources to keep up.

“I estimated just to handle non-Sedgwick County offenders, it would take me about 50 more police officers, six detectives and four supervisors in addition to what we have,” WPD Deputy Chief Jose Salcido said.

Looking at the larger issue, Wichita police say data shows the city has more parolees than Washington, D.C., and the state of Vermont.

