Advertisement

Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama

New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP)
By WVUE News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A former New Orleans Saints player has died in the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.

According to deputies, Glenn Foster, 31, was arrested on Dec. 5 on suspicion of simple assault and third-degree robbery.

Foster reportedly died on Dec. 6 at a medical facility in Northport, Alabama, according to the county coroner.

Former University of Illinois teammate and now state representative Kam Buckner, said he was at a loss for words.

“No words right now,” Buckner tweeted. “Rest powerfully, little brother. From Chicago to Champaign to New Orleans. You left your mark everywhere you went. Glenn Foster, we love you bruh.”

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the in-custody death.

Their findings will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.

Foster signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in April of 2013. He recorded eight tackles and three sacks before injuries cut his career short. He was waived by the Saints in August of 2015.

Along with his wife, Pamela, Foster created Southern Louisiana Granite, a luxury remodeling company, to meet renovating homeowners’ demands for countertops after major flooding in 2016 in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2021 WVUE/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man Monday afternoon following an hours-long standoff at U-Haul store in...
Man arrested following standoff at U-Haul store in south Wichita
Scene of fatal stabbing Saturday morning
Neighbor reacts to S Wichita fatal stabbing
After a decade by Dabo Swinney’s side, Brent Venables is moving on.
Salina’s Brent Venables named Oklahoma football coach
Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
Funds established for families of teens killed in Riley Co. crash
Wichita police respond to the scene of a deadly stabbing at a south Wichita home on the morning...
Defense attorney raises concerns about police response before deadly stabbing

Latest News

Man arrested following standoff at U-Haul store makes first court appearance
Former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the Quicken Loans Arena...
Plans unveiled to celebrate life of Bob Dole
Ohio representative recalls World War II Memorial effort with late Bob Dole
Late World War II hero Bob Dole’s gift to veterans
FactFinder 12 looks into forensic pathologist's records, finds inconsistencies
Despite inconsistences in the information provided to the state of Kansas in order to obtain a...
FF12 investigates inconsistences in records of man who conducted hundreds of autopsies in KS