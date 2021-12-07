Historic Great Bend house moved to country for new owners

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A house in Great Bend turns 100 this year. To celebrate, it has new owner and a new property on which to resettle.

Tuesday, many eyes in Great Bend were fixed upon 2526 Broadway Avenue as a three-story house started on its way to be the new residences for Amber Rugan and her family.

The move is more than a year in the making. It started with Rugan and her husband, Brent, looking to expand or build a new home on their farm southeast of Great Bend. Supply chains negatively impacted by COViD-19, prices and a housing boom changed that.

“Even getting in on somebody’s schedule was way booked out and the cost that they were throwing just left us a little surprised,” Rugan said.

So, the family went searching for a home on the market to fit their needs and that could be moved. The century-old home at 2526 Broadway Avenue was it.

“One thing that never goes away is craftsmanship, and that’s why we wanted an older home,” Rugan said.

Getting the house from Great Bend to the Rugan’s property is about a 15-mile trip. Along the way, the slow, steady journey has been drawing a large crowd.

Rugan said her “heart is equally heavy and rising” as she watches the home with such a rich history say goodbye to Broadway.

“It’s like we’re taking a masterpiece and hiding it, tucked into the trees in the country, and that makes me a little sad,” she said. “So, I’m trying to figure out a way to share it.”

Rugan said there’s one thing her family will need after the move.

“Looking for a local architect who truly enjoys classical architecture,” she said.

The family wants to maintain the house’s history as it becomes their new home.”

