Kansas Humane Society hopes to empty the shelter this holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Overcrowding and the rising pet population in and around Wichita have been a challenge for Kansas Humane Society in 2021.

The animal shelter is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to bring hope to homeless pets across the country this holiday season with “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope.” The event runs December 6 – 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adoption fees for adult dogs, kittens, and tween cats have been reduced to $25.

“Our normal adoption fees for adult dogs are $180 and kitten and tweens range from $50 and $75,” said Ericka Goering, the head of marketing and communication for the Kansas Humane Society.

Available pets change daily and can be viewed on Kansas Humane Society website at kshumane.org.

