Advertisement

‘Little slice of hell’ house to hit the market in Colorado

By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A house is back on the market after its real estate listing went viral over the summer for describing it as a “little slice of hell,” KKTV reported.

The home was severely vandalized with graffiti and soiled carpets. After months of renovations, it looks completely different.

In July, the home sold for $580,000. It needed a lot of work - at least $150,000 worth.

“It’s probably one of the coolest experiences to see a house go from that, which is pretty much the worst that you’re going to see, to what it is today, which is incredible and beautiful,” said one of the people helping with the remodel.

Mimi Foster, the former listing agent, wasn’t sure this project could be tackled.

“Everything needs to be done, every surface in the house has black paint,” Foster said. “When I first came, the house was covered in feces and urine everywhere.”

Now the next homeowner will be greeted with a new look.

“I know there’s a lot of excitement built up for this house, so we’re excited to be able to let people see it the right way instead of partially finished,” the remodeler said. “We want people to see it for what it is, which is a beautiful home.”

Police say an evicted tenant did all the damage to the house, but she was never charged.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man Monday afternoon following an hours-long standoff at U-Haul store in...
Man arrested following standoff at U-Haul store in south Wichita
Scene of fatal stabbing Saturday morning
Neighbor reacts to S Wichita fatal stabbing
After a decade by Dabo Swinney’s side, Brent Venables is moving on.
Salina’s Brent Venables named Oklahoma football coach
Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
Funds established for families of teens killed in Riley Co. crash
Wichita police respond to the scene of a deadly stabbing at a south Wichita home on the morning...
Defense attorney raises concerns about police response before deadly stabbing

Latest News

Man arrested following standoff at U-Haul store makes first court appearance
Former Republican presidential candidate Sen. Bob Dole arrives at the Quicken Loans Arena...
Plans unveiled to celebrate life of Bob Dole
Ohio representative recalls World War II Memorial effort with late Bob Dole
Late World War II hero Bob Dole’s gift to veterans
FactFinder 12 looks into forensic pathologist's records, finds inconsistencies
Despite inconsistences in the information provided to the state of Kansas in order to obtain a...
FF12 investigates inconsistences in records of man who conducted hundreds of autopsies in KS