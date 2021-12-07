Local nonprofits in need of help leading as holidays draw near

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the holiday season approaching in weeks, local nonprofit organizations are asking for help as they push to meet needs and deliver some Christmas cheer to people in need. Taking place next week is the distribution for HumanKind Ministry’s Operation Holiday and for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

For the Angel Tree program, 18-year-old Clara Santoyo is among those volunteering for the first time this year.

“I heard from my aunt and I looked them up on Facebook and I just signed up,” Santoyo said of stepping up for the Salvation Army. “They said they needed volunteers, so I just came out and helped out.”

More volunteers are needed by the end of the work week. Salvation Army Director of Emergency Social Services Jill Skaggs said the Angel Tree effort includes the need of 100 volunteers every hour during distribution days.

“We still need volunteers. We will hand out 3,000 families worth of gifts on Thursday (Dec. 16) and Friday (Dec. 17). That’s a lot,” Skaggs said.

About 3,000 families, including 10,000 children will receive gifts from inside the Christmas distribution center.

“We will serve about 50 families every 15 minutes, so it’s a really fun, great event and we just need people,” Skaggs said.

Volunteers will help families load Christmas gifts into their cars, among the need-filling efforts. Those wanting to volunteer individually with gift-distribution must be at least 18 year old. Younger volunteers can help with family members.

You can learn more about volunteer opportunities with the Salvation Army and ways to help financially support the organization’s efforts by visiting the organization’s website or calling 316-263-2769. To learn more about HumanKind Ministries and its volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.humankindwichita.org/get-involved/volunteer/.

