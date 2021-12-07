Advertisement

San Francisco eatery apologizes for refusing service to police officers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The owners of a San Francisco restaurant have apologized for denying service to three police officers over the weekend because their weapons made their staff “uncomfortable.”

The owners of Hilda and Jesse Restaurant apologized in a social media post published Sunday following an outcry and calls to boycott the eatery because the officers were asked to leave shortly after they sat down Friday.

The restaurant owners said in a Saturday post that the officers were politely asked to leave because the restaurant is a “safe space and the presence of the officers weapons made us feel uncomfortable.”

The officers would be welcome back to the restaurant in North Beach when they were off duty, out of uniform and without their weapons, the post added. The post was deleted Monday.

“We made a mistake and apologize for the unfortunate incident on Friday when we asked members of the San Francisco Police Department to leave our restaurant,” Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liegas, the co-owners of Hilda and Jesse Restaurant, said in the apology post.

“These are stressful times and we handled this badly,” they added.

On Saturday, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott tweeted about the incident and said his department encourages officers to support local businesses and get to know members of the community.

“The San Francisco Police Department stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing,” he tweeted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who stabbed two people, killing one Saturday morning.
WPD: New details in Saturday morning deadly stabbing
Police arrested a man Monday afternoon following an hours-long standoff at U-Haul store in...
Man arrested following standoff at U-Haul store in south Wichita
The price is right is in Wichita, and people line up to get on the show.
The Price Is Right Live comes to Wichita
Former Sen. Bob Dole gives a thumb-up to supports as he enters a rally Thursday, May 16, 1996,...
Former U.S. Senator, Russell native Bob Dole dies at 98
Vaccine clinic lines were out the door this last week due to Omicron panic.
Omicron panic has Wichitans rushing to get vaccinated

Latest News

After stepping away from her career in public education, Jessica Ramsay continues teaching,...
Pandemic-related stress contributing to more educators stepping away
The three officers were asked to leave shortly after they sat down, with the incident sparking...
San Francisco restaurant sorry about asking officers to leave over weapons
Goldy Metcalf
Defense attorney raises questions over parole protocol after fatal stabbing
Wichita police respond to the scene of a deadly stabbing at a south Wichita home on the morning...
Defense attorney raises concerns about police response before deadly stabbing