Statewide Silver Alert issued for Marysville man reported missing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Marysville man.

The whereabouts of James “Jim” W. Knecht, 72, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Knecht left his home Tuesday morning, Dec.7, at around 8:30 a.m., and was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. at the C.J. East gas station along Highway 36 in Marysville. Knecht is driving a blue 2002 Buick Century with Kansas tag 240NEX. He may be traveling toward Iowa.

Knecht has dementia, and takes medication that he does not have with him.

Knecht is a white male, approximately 6 ft. 1 in. tall, and weighing 280 lbs. He has blue eyes and is bald. He has a red birthmark on his forehead. Knecht was last known wearing a black zip-up jacket and blue jeans.

If you see Jim Knecht, or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 785-562-3141.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.