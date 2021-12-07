U.S. Senate unanimously passes resolution honoring Sen. Bob Dole

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution Monday night honoring Sen. Bob Dole.

Dole passed away in his sleep on Sunday at the age of 98.

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) and Dr. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) were the ones to introduce the resolution.

It reads:

Whereas Robert “Bob” J. Dole (referred to in this preamble as “Bob Dole”) was born in Russell, Kansas;

Whereas Bob Dole enlisted in the United States Army while he was a student at the University of Kansas, served in World War II, was seriously wounded attempting to save a fellow soldier during a military offensive in Italy, and was awarded 2 Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with an Oak Cluster for his service;

Whereas Bob Dole continued his public service by serving in the Kansas State House of Representatives from 1951 to 1953, and he was then elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1961, where he served until 1969;

Whereas Bob Dole began his United States Senate career in 1969, which would last until 1996, serving during this period as Chairman of the Republican National Committee, Senate Minority Leader, and Senate Majority Leader;

Whereas Bob Dole was a life-long advocate for the disabled and was instrumental in the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990 and the Dole-McGovern Food for Education program;

Whereas Bob Dole was the Republican nominee for the Presidency of the United States in 1996;

Whereas Bob Dole has been recognized by several presidents for his public service, including President Reagan awarding him the Presidential Citizens Medal in 1989 and President Clinton bestowing upon him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1997;

Whereas Bob Dole left elected office but remained in public service, serving as—

(1) National Chairman of the World War II Memorial Campaign;

(2) co-chair of the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund for families of victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks;

(3) co-chair of the President’s Commission on Care for America’s Returning Wounded Warriors in 2007; and

(4) Finance Chairman of the Campaign for the National Eisenhower Memorial;

Whereas Bob Dole’s bond with veterans remained unbroken, and he rarely missed an opportunity to greet veterans during their Honor Flights to the World War II Memorial, personally thanking each of them for their service; and

Whereas Bob Dole exemplified the American spirit of service and leadership: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, that—

(1) the Senate has heard with profound sorrow and deep regret the announcement of the death of the Honorable Robert “Bob” J. Dole, former United States Senator for the State of Kansas;

(2) the Senate respectfully requests that the Secretary of the Senate—

(A) communicate this resolution to the House of Representatives; and

(B) transmit an enrolled copy of this resolution to the family of the Honorable Robert “Bob” J. Dole; and

(3) when the Senate adjourns today, it stand adjourned as a further mark of respect to the memory of the Honorable Robert “Bob” J. Dole.

You can also read a copy of the resolution here.

