Warming trend will continue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The warming trend will roll on into the second half of the week and should lead to some 60 degree weather for much of the state by Thursday afternoon.

Look for mainly clear skies into Wednesday morning with lows falling into the 20s. A rebound into the 50s is likely for the afternoon with increasing clouds from the south and west. Dry weather will prevail through the middle of the week.

Much of Kansas will have its warmest day on Thursday with highs in the 60s. However, a late week storm will be approaching Friday with bigger temperature changes on the way. Expect increasing clouds Friday with highs in the 30s for western Kansas and 60s near Wichita. A chance for snow will be moving into northwest Kansas Friday, but accumulations are expected to be minimal.

Much chillier weather is likely statewide Saturday with a return to sunshine. It will feel colder with a breezy northwest wind.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. A bit warmer. Wind: S 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 39.

Thu: High: 66 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 42 Partly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 28 AM clouds, then mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 26 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 34 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 40 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.