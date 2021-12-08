The Basketball Tournament (TBT) returning to Wichita in 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Koch Arena has been chosen as one of the regional sites for The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in 2022.

The 64-team, $1-million winner-take-all event will take place at Koch Arena on July 22-25. In addition to the regional, Wichita will also be hosting one of TBT’s quarterfinal games for the first time ever. The winner of the Omaha Regional will play the winner of the Wichita Regional on July 28.

The eight-team Wichita Regional will be headlined by the Aftershocks. Former Shocker stars Conner Frankamp and Rashard Kelly will be members of the roster. Other early commitments include Zach Bush who will continue to serve as the team’s head coach and co-general Manager along with John Robert Simon. Additional roster announcements will be made at a later date.

The 2022 event will be the third time Wichita has been a host city. All games will be shown on ESPN. The championship game will be held on August 2nd in Dayton, Ohio.

Schedule:

Regional Host Cities:

● Omaha, Neb. – headlined by Omaha Blue Crew (Creighton alumni) – July 16-19

● Albuquerque, N.M. – headlined by The Enchantment (New Mexico alumni) – July 18-21

● Cincinnati, Ohio – headlined by Zip ‘Em Up (Xavier alumni) – July 18-21

● Wichita, Kan. – headlined by AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) – July 22-25

● Syracuse, N.Y. – headlined by Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni) – July 22-25

● Charleston, W. Va. – headlined by Best Virginia (West Virginia alumni) and Herd That (Marshall alumni) – July 24-27

● Dayton, Ohio - headlined by Red Scare (Dayton alumni) – July 24-27

The eighth regional will be announced in the coming weeks.

Quarterfinals:

● Wichita - July 28

● Dayton - July 29-30

Championship Weekend in Dayton

● Semifinals – Sunday, July 31

● $1 Million, Winner-Take-All Championship – Tuesday, August 2

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.