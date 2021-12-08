Building You: Job seekers participate in statewide virtual job fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A statewide virtual job fair is happening Wednesday and Thursday.

The Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas and KansasWorks.com are hosting the last virtual job fair of the year.

A total of 146 employers have signed up for this two-day event, while 198 job seekers have registered to date.

“I’m very hopeful that is reflected in job offers and engagement on the job seeker part. We still struggle with that. Recently, in our area, we’ve had a couple of virtual events where we’ve had way more employers than we’ve had job seekers,” said Mary Mann, supervisor of the business services team at the Workforce Centers.

To register for the job fair, click here.

The following dates in 2022 are scheduled for statewide job fairs:

February 16-17

May 18-19

August 17-18

November 16-17

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.