Cold Wednesday morning, warmer afternoon

Warming trend underway
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cold morning across Kansas, but warmer weather returns this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and southerly breeze will push temperatures into the middle 50s, or five to ten degrees above normal.

The warm-up will not stop there. Mostly sunny skies and strong, gusty winds will take temperatures into the 60s tomorrow and near 70 degrees on Friday. The record high on Thursday in Wichita is 67 and it will be close.

A cold front will sweep through the state late Friday clearing the path for a cooler weekend. Unfortunately, like the past few fronts, this one will not bring much moisture to the state. However, areas along and north of I-70 may see some light rain and snow on Friday but amounts will be minimal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and milder. Wind: S 5-15. High: 55.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, near record warmth. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 66.

Fri: Low: 42. High: 68. Increasing clouds, windy and warm.

Sat: Low: 28. High: 48. Mostly sunny, breezy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 26. High: 57. Sunny and breezy.

Mon: Low: 34. High: 63. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Tue: Low: 40. High: 68. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

