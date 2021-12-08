Deadly stabbing raises questions about ‘parolee dumping’ in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A random, deadly stabbing by a parolee is reigniting a conversation about what’s referred to as “parolee dumping” in Wichita and why the city is home to the vast majority of the state’s offender population.

It’s an issue that is highly concerning to police because when you place the majority of state offenders in one city, it leads to a disproportionate amount of crime, levels that are quickly becoming overwhelming to Wichita police. Now, the Wichita Police Department is asking lawmakers, ‘how did public policy allow Wichita to become an open prison for the rest of the state?’

Wichita is now home to more offenders than Washington, D.C. and the load is quickly taking a toll on police and leading to a spike in violent crime.

“That’s what happens when you end up putting a lot more inmates into our community. It’s a pull and a drag on our law enforcement services and other services,” Kansas Rep. Gail Finney said. “I think it’s something, a conversation that we need to have right away.”

Finney believes lawmakers and the Kansas Department of Corrections can end the practice police refer to as “parolee dumping,” that disproportionate placement of offenders in Wichita.

“It’s up to us, but typically, the legislative leaders in our community speak up on our behalf. And until we do that, we’re probably getting the same resolution, which is nothing unless we speak up about it,” Finney said.

She said she hopes to see more people getting involved, calling their elected officials and the department of corrections to voice concerns about the situation for Wichita.

Data shows Wichita is home to nearly 1,200 offenders on parole. Kansas City, Kan., a city of similar size, only has 91 parolees.

Finney said she hopes lawmakers can find a solution in the next legislative session.

“I believe that this can be addressed in the next legislative session, and I believe that our governor is aware to some of these issues,” she said. “And I’m pretty sure Governor Kelly would like to see some resolution with this as well.”

