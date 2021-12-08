Derby school board member arrested on suspicion of DUI

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A member of the Derby School Board was arrested last week, accused of driving under the influence.

According to an online arrest log, Derby police arrested Mattew Joyce, 54, of Derby, in the 1500 block of E. Tanglewood on December 3, 2021, at 2:32 a.m. He was then booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Derby Public Schools says Joyce has served on the school board since 2009. He is also the district’s longest-serving school board member.

