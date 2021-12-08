Advertisement

Derby school board member arrested on suspicion of DUI

Derby police arrested 54--year-old Matthew Joyce, of Derby, on Dec. 3, 2021, on suspicion of...
Derby police arrested 54--year-old Matthew Joyce, of Derby, on Dec. 3, 2021, on suspicion of DUI. Joyce is the Derby School Board's longest-serving member.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - A member of the Derby School Board was arrested last week, accused of driving under the influence.

According to an online arrest log, Derby police arrested Mattew Joyce, 54, of Derby, in the 1500 block of E. Tanglewood on December 3, 2021, at 2:32 a.m. He was then booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Derby Public Schools says Joyce has served on the school board since 2009. He is also the district’s longest-serving school board member.

