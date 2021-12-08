Even warmer Thursday ahead of a Friday storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warmer weather will overspread the area Thursday and Wichita could approach a record high. The record is 67, but the rest of the state will be safely removed from the possibility of making history. Regardless, highs will be about 20 degrees above average.

Light northwest winds and sunshine are expected for the state on Thursday.

A storm coming in Friday will bring plenty of wind and changing temperatures. By mid-afternoon, western Kansas will be down in the 30s with 60s farther east. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph look likely for the area as colder air begins taking over throughout the day. Some snow may fall in far northwest Kansas, but it is not expected to amount to much more than just trace amounts.

Saturday will be rather chilly with northwest winds backing down during the day. Highs will be near 50.

Warmer weather is set to return Sunday and the beginning of next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clearing skies; breezy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, near record high. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 42.

Fri: High: 68 Partly cloudy and windy.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 28 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 27 Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 38 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 68 Low: 43 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 49 Mostly cloudy; windy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.