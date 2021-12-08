Great Bend teen killed in Barton County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office released information into a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon involving a car and a semi on US 281 Highway, near the 4-H building between Great Bend and Hoisington.

The sheriff’s office said 15-year-old Murphy R. Woodmansee, of Great Bend, died from his injuries in the crash reported about 4:20 p.m.

Information at the scene indicated a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Woodmansee, was traveling south on US -281 when the car crossed the center line into the northbound lane, striking the semi, the sheriff’s office said.

Woodmansee died at the scene. The semi’s driver sustained minor injuries and US-281 was closed for a few hours as crews used heavy equipment to remove debris from the highway. The sheriff’s office said the semi’s trailer was loaded with sand.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said it’s unknown what caused Woodmansee to drive over the center line. The crash remains under investigation.

