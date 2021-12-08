Advertisement

Great Bend teen killed in Barton County crash

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office released information into a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon...
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office released information into a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon involving a car and a semi on US 281 Highway, near the 4-H building between Great Bend and Hoisington.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office released information into a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon involving a car and a semi on US 281 Highway, near the 4-H building between Great Bend and Hoisington.

The sheriff’s office said 15-year-old Murphy R. Woodmansee, of Great Bend, died from his injuries in the crash reported about 4:20 p.m.

Information at the scene indicated a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Woodmansee, was traveling south on US -281 when the car crossed the center line into the northbound lane, striking the semi, the sheriff’s office said.

Woodmansee died at the scene. The semi’s driver sustained minor injuries and US-281 was closed for a few hours as crews used heavy equipment to remove debris from the highway. The sheriff’s office said the semi’s trailer was loaded with sand.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said it’s unknown what caused Woodmansee to drive over the center line. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosane Machado died from her injuries in a stabbing at her Wichita home.
Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others
EARTHQUAKE lettering with seismograph reading and cracked ground, finished graphic
Saline County earthquake felt across Kansas
Crews in Great Bend maneuver a 100-year-old house, moving the classic structure to rural...
Historic Great Bend house moved to country for new owners
Despite inconsistences in the information provided to the state of Kansas in order to obtain a...
FF12 investigates inconsistences in records of man who conducted hundreds of autopsies in KS
Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Deadly stabbing raises questions about ‘parolee dumping’ in Wichita

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
One person suffers serious injuries in K-15 crash
Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
Funds established for families of teens killed in Riley Co. crash
Wichita police respond to the scene at Oliver and East Orme where a vehicle hit and critically...
Woman hit by vehicle, critically injured in southeast Wichita
A tanker rolled Friday morning south of Wichita. Crews were called out to the scene for the...
Semi overturns in south Wichita