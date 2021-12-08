Advertisement

LIberal, Kan. police investigate report of rape, human trafficking involving Texas teen

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Liberal, Kan. Police Department reports investigating a case of rape and human trafficking involving a 13-year-old girl from Texas.

Police said the girl, reported as a runaway from Denison, Texas, was approached by two 63-year-old men from Liberal at a local restaurant. One of these men convinced the girl to come with them to Kansas, police said.

“After they arrived in in Liberal, Kansas, the 13-year-old girl reported she was forcefully raped by one of the 63-year-old men,” a Liberal PD statement said. “This man also told her he was going to prostitute the girl out to other people who would pay them good money.”

From the information, officers conducted a search warrant in the 800 block of South Lincoln, in Liberal.

The Liberal PD said an affidavit sent to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeks charges of rape, aggravated human trafficking, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated interference with parental custody, aggravated intimidation of a victim and aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Police said according to the girl, the man who took her from Denison to Liberal had several visitors while she was in his home. Anyone with information on this case should call Liberal PD Detective Cook at 620-626-0141.

