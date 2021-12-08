Man arrested following standoff at U-Haul store makes first court appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The man caught on video Monday getting taken down by a police K-9 after holding officers at bay for hours, made his first appearance in Sedgwick County District Court.

AC Dwayne Gibson appeared in court Tuesday on charges from a separate case in April, including a felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing police. Gibson has not yet been charged in Monday’s incident where police say he stole a key to a truck from a U-Haul business, then refused to leave, driving around the lot, honking and yelling at police.

