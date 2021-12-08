Man jailed for violent attack of Wichita couple charged with murder, among several counts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man jailed in connection with a violent attack on a couple at their Wichita home faces several counts on charges that include first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Police arrested Goldy Metcalf after the attack that happened Saturday morning, Dec. 4, in the 600 block of South Green, in east Wichita. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 64-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police say the woman, identified as Rosane Machado, died from her injuries. Her husband, Marcelo Machado, continues recovering at a Wichita hospital.

The deadly attack happened hours after police made previous contact with Metcalf, a parolee, and cited him for a misdemeanor in connection with a separate call in which a citizen held Metcalf at gunpoint for trying to enter the citizen’s vehicle.

The Wichita Police Department said Metcalf was cooperative with officers and was cited for misdemeanor tampering with an automobile. Officers then gave Metcalf a courtesy transport to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital for medical treatment for an injury.

About three hours after police responded to the call in north Wichita that resulted in officers citing Metcalf, the WPD said he left the hospital and stole a pick-up in the 600 block of North Waco.

Police said he fled in the truck and crashed into church at Orme and Poplar before leaving the scene and forcing his way into the home on South Green where he attacked Rosane and Marcelo Machado.

In connection with the crimes, Metcalf made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon in Sedgwick County District Court. There, a judge charged him with one count of first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Rosane Machado, one count of attempted first-degree murder for the attack on Marcelo Machado, one count of burglary, one count of theft or property to services, three counts of criminal damage to property and one count of criminal trespass.

The judge set Metcalf’s bond at $500,000.

