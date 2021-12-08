Advertisement

One person suffers critical injuries in K-15 crash

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirmed one person has suffered critical injuries in an accident Monday morning at K-15 and 55th St.

No details were immediately available, though we will provide them when more information is received. All northbound lanes at 55th were closed and southbound K-15 traffic was down to a single lane as authorities responded.

