Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Family confirmed to Eyewitness News Tuesday the identities of a woman killed and a man seriously injured in a weekend stabbing at their east Wichita home as Rosane and Marcelo Machado, ages 64 and 73.

Tuesday night, Eyewitness News spoke with Rosane’s pastor who says she lived her life serving God and others. Asbury Church in Wichita will never be the same after Rosane’s death, members say. Inside the church is a sacred room where the mother, wife and friend spent Sundays for more than a decade.

“There is a song called ‘Great as Thy Faithfulness.’ It’s an old hymn that defines her,” Asbury Church Pastor Rick Just said. “She was faithful to the very end in the midst of circumstance, in the midst of situations. Even though all those things changed, her faith did not change.”

Rosane Machado’s life was not always easy. Her story began in Brazil where she was born.

Just said she was abandoned as a baby, a situation where her parent didn’t want her or couldn’t deal with another child. It’s a story she shared as part of her mission to help others.

Rosane told her childhood story in a church thousands of miles from home as her children’s school, mission work and a cancer diagnosis eventually led her to staying in Wichita.

“Next thing you know, she is teaching here in a class because she could tell some of her stories and just help people who go through really difficult times,” Just said.

But now those she helped are mourning. Police say a stranger, later identified as 36-year-old Goldy Metcalf, broke into her home and attacked her and her husband. But even as a victim of a senseless tragedy those who knew Rosane best said she would show grace.

“Rosane would say, ‘you know, if my death means this guy would come to faith and be given life, I would do that,’” Just said. “That would be her.”

While friends and family try to come to terms with the way Rosane’s story on Earth ended, Just shared words for the man who took her life.

“I would want him to know that forgiveness is still available until the end, up until the end. And [Rosane] would want that for him. And as hard as it is for me to say, I want it for you because you just killed my friend. I really do want it for you.”

A fundraiser has been established to help the Machado family. You can find information on how to help them here; https://givesendgo.com/G2DY7

