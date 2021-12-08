Plans unveiled to celebrate life of Bob Dole

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re getting a new look at plans to celebrate the life of Kanas native, decorated World War II veteran and U.S. Senator Bob Dole.

Dole died over the weekend at the age of 98 after a battle against cancer. He overcame wounds received in World War II to became a major player in the U.S. Senate, leading to a run for president in 1996.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dole will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. At 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, there will be a service at the Washington National Cathedral, followed by a special ceremony at the National World War II Memorial. After that, Dole will be flown back to Kansas where, Friday evening, he’ll be met by delegation at the Hays airport.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, there will be a public service for Dole in his hometown at Russell High School. There will ben be a pause at Russell’s Veteran’s Memorial before Mr. Dole is taken on to Topeka to lie in repose at the state capitol.

Kansas’ governor and lieutenant governor will join a Federal Congressional Delegation and Statewide Elected Officials Delegation to receive Senator Dole’s casket at the Kansas State Capitol. A private ceremony is set for 4 p.m. Saturday in the Capitol Rotunda. The period of lying in repose starts at 5 p.m.

You can find further details on the plans to honor Dole here: https://robertdole.org/arrangements/

