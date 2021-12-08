Advertisement

Saline County earthquake felt across Kansas

EARTHQUAKE lettering with seismograph reading and cracked ground, finished graphic
EARTHQUAKE lettering with seismograph reading and cracked ground, finished graphic(Source: Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude from the U.S. Geological Survey of 4.3 and centered in Gypsum was felt across the state Wednesday morning at around 7:45. Viewers and social media followers reported the earthquake being felt in Ellsworth, Newton, Overland Park, Marion, Wichita, Roxbury, Salina, Lindsborg, Abilene and other communities.

Gypsum is approximately 20 miles southeast of Salina in Saline County.

The Kansas Geological Survey reported the earthquake at a 4.2 magnitude with small aftershocks under 3.0.

Here is a sampling of viewer and reader comments on the earthquake:

  • “I felt it in Great Bend lasted like 2-3 seconds of light shaking. If I was walking around I wouldn’t have noticed.”
  • “We are here in Lincoln and we felt it too! At first we thought it was a big truck going down the street.”
  • “We live 20 miles straight south of Russell, Ks on Hwy 281 and we were lying in bed and both of us felt the 106 year old 2 story limestone home shake just slightly and the roof pop.”
  • “I did not feel this one but it’s still super weird/scary/infuriating that earthquakes are happening in Kansas.”
  • “Northern Russell County. I felt the bed shake from side to side for about 4 or 5 seconds.”
  • We were asleep—like a booming! It moved our bed—cat jumped across the room! Whole house shook!
  • “Wow, we just had a solid earthquake near Roxbury, Kansas! The whole house shook and some items fell.”
  • Felt it southeast of Rush Center. It lasted only about 3 seconds, but it was almost like I heard it coming, before I felt it. Sounded like a sudden strong wind hit the house and the windows rattled, followed by a ‘knocking’ sound.”
  • “It felt like someone nudged my office chair with me in it, here in St. John.”
  • “I felt my bed shake for a few seconds...I thought my cat was on my bed scratching himself but no cat on my bed! 2nd time in my life I have felt shakes from an earthquake.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosane Machado died from her injuries in a stabbing at her Wichita home.
Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others
Wichita police respond to the scene of a deadly stabbing at a south Wichita home on the morning...
Defense attorney raises concerns about police response before deadly stabbing
Crews in Great Bend maneuver a 100-year-old house, moving the classic structure to rural...
Historic Great Bend house moved to country for new owners
Despite inconsistences in the information provided to the state of Kansas in order to obtain a...
FF12 investigates inconsistences in records of man who conducted hundreds of autopsies in KS
Police arrested a man Monday afternoon following an hours-long standoff at U-Haul store in...
Man arrested following standoff at U-Haul store in south Wichita

Latest News

KWCH Car Crash generic
One person suffers critical injuries in K-15 crash
Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Deadly stabbing raises questions about ‘parolee dumping’ in Wichita
Numbers of parolees in Kansas cities
Deadly stabbing raises questions about 'parolee dumping' in Wichita
Rosane Machado
Church community mourns death of Bible study leader, killed in attack at her home