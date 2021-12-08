Textron Aviation suspending Jan. 4 vaccination deadline

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The day after a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, for employees of federal contractors, Textron Aviation, on Wednesday, announced that it is suspending the Jan. 4 vaccination deadline “established for compliance until these legal challenges are resolved.”

In a statement, Textron said it has “been working in good faith to ensure compliance with the order.” The company said if courts temporarily halting enforcement of the federal mandate uphold the executive order, it “will reinstate the vaccine requirements of the mandate.”

Tuesday, Spirit AeroSystems provided a less direct response saying the company is “still aiming toward the president’s executive order” and encouraging employees to get vaccinated while “working with those who are filing for accommodations like religious or medical (exemptions).”

