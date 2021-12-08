Wichita mother dies from COVID-19 complications days after giving birth to twins

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An effort is underway to support the family of a Wichita mother who died last week from COVID-19 complications, days after testing positive for the virus and giving birth to twins.

A GoFundMe page was organized to help Heather Clark’s family with funeral expenses, medical expenses for two babies in the NIU and meeting basic and emotional needs of Clark’s 10-year-old daughter, Arielle. The GoFundMe page, organized by Tiffany Arambula, a cousin of Clark’s fiance, Eric Hernandez, described Clark as “an amazing mother to Arielle and new mother to twin babies, Adrian and Aubree, whom she never got to hold.”

In telling Clark’s story and relaying further information on what the family needs and how they’re getting through, Eyewitness News is meeting with Hernandez, the new father to twins, also serving as stepfather for Arielle.

On the GoFundMe page, Arambula said Clark tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 26 and doctors recommended an emergency C-section. Clark and Hernandez welcomed Adrian and Aubrey into the world soon after Thanksgiving. The twins, born at 31 weeks, are in the NICU, gaining strength.

Information on the GoFundMe page said Clark was able to go home and recover after delivering the twins, but on Dec. 1, returned to the hospital as her conditions quickly deteriorated.

“The doctors tried everything they could, but sadly she lost her fight on Dec. 5,” Arambula wrote.

Clark’s death was a second tragedy in a short time frame for Clark’s 10-year-old daughter.

“On top of losing her mother, Arielle’s biological father tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident a week prior,” Arambula wrote. “The family has been through so much tragedy in such a short time. Unfortunately, we could never do anything to take away their pain but we do hope to reduce some of the financial burden that is now on [Hernandez’s] shoulders. He will be facing the expense of having 2 babies in the NICU and a funeral, all while tending to Arielle’s basic and emotional needs. A donation of any size would be greatly appreciated. If you’re not able to donate, please take the time to say a prayer for Heather’s family during this difficult time.”

GoFundMe Page: It Takes a Village

