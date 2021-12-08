Wichita police address parolee-related concerns after deadly stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Questions remain about a weekend stabbing that left a woman dead and her husband injured. Family members confirmed to Eyewitness News Tuesday afternoon that the two victims in the case are Rosane and Marcelo Machado.

Police say 36-year-old Goldy Metcalf is responsible. They say he stole a pickup, crashed it into a church, then broke into the Machados’ home and stabbed the couple, killing Rosane and seriously injuring Marcelo. Among questions that followed the violent crime is why Metcalf was on the street following earlier contact with police.

Wichita police first made contact with Metcalf early Saturday morning when someone in the east Wichita neighborhood reported he was trying to steal their car. Police did cite Metcalf for a misdemeanor and even took him to a local hospital for treatment to an unrelated injury. We’re still working to get a clear answer on why Metcalf wasn’t detained, which could’ve kept him from later stealing a truck, then crashing it and violently attacking the Machados. The question comes because Metcalf was on parole.

When it comes to booking parolees into jail, the Kansas Department of Corrections is responsible for issuing the arrest and detain order. Wichita police say they’re becoming less common for misdemeanor charges.

“Any time we’d stop someone that had a violent crime they were committing or a major misdemeanor, we could call up a parole officer and have them write up an arrest and detain right there, and then that’d get printed off at the jail so we can arrest on that, arrest and detain and they’d do 90 days,” Wichita Police Department Officer Nate Schwiethale explained.

Recently, that’s changed.

“It’s pretty much to the point point where that’s not happening, especially for any misdemeanors,” Schwiethale said. “And I just got off the phone with Seargent Nienstedt who confirmed he knew cases where they’re committing felonies. And they’re not doing those arrests and detains, they’re saying ‘we’ll talk to the parolee at the next meeting next time he comes into the office and we’ll discuss it then’”

Schwiethale said sometimes when officers do try to book parolees into jail for simple charges like trespassing, they’re released within minutes. Wichita police say there could be a handful of reasons arrest-and-detains are becoming harder to get at first.

“There’s a change in philosophy about how to deal with parolees, and they want (it) more community-based, getting them services instead of just sending them back to prison,” he said.

Another issue is that there are too many parolees in Wichita for local resources to handle. While other areas like Kansas City have less than 100 parolees, Wichita has nearly 1,200 and about half of them either aren’t from Wichita or didn’t commit crimes in the city.

