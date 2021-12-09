Advertisement

4you: Limitless Yoga Studio collecting baby items for families in need

Baby wipes for families in need
Baby wipes for families in need(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local business is helping Wichita Police officers who help families in need.

Limitless Yoga Studio, near downtown Wichita, is collecting children and baby items before Christmas.

“One of our (yogi) foundations is to basically work towards bettering both yourself and those around you, so, one of the ways we can do that is to give back and to support the community. Law enforcement has given us a lot, so to give back to them is an honor for all of us,” said Kelsea Wright, owner of Limitless Yoga Studio.

Donations collected will be donated to the Wichita Police Department’s Community Support Specialists.

“We have actually no cash resources at all, so anytime anybody donates to us, we’re very appreciative of it because then we have more ways to help our families,” said Y’Teva Robinson, WPD Community Support Specialist.

Donations can be dropped off at the studio 30 minutes before each class. The address for the studio is 357 South Pattie.

For a list of the class schedule, click here.

To learn more about the WPD Community Support Specialist team, click here.

