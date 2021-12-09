Advertisement

Alarming mental health concerns among youth

KWCH State of Mind
KWCH State of Mind
By Anna Auld
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A warning from the the U.S Surgeon General about youth mental health. It’s impacting communities everywhere, including here in Kansas. A 53 page advisory report from the Surgeon General goes into detail about what kids are dealing with. Eric Litwiller, with the Mental Health Association, says we are seeing more kids and youth with issues like depression, anxiety and some even contemplating suicide. The report says there were more than 6,600 deaths by suicide among the 10-24 age group just last year.

“Youth mental health is really getting worse,” said Litwiller.

The pandemic and social media are some of the main causes.

“They look at social media as this idealized version of someone’s world, without realizing this is a highlight reel.”

The report warned of the devastating consequences to young people’s mental health if the issue continues to go unaddressed.

Litwiller says kids often don’t have coping skills developed yet to handle something they might be going through and says it has to be talked about and not dismissed.

“We have to make those normal conversations, we have to make them open and transparent and our kids will see that and carry that forward.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosane Machado died from her injuries in a stabbing at her Wichita home.
Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others
Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
Crews in Great Bend maneuver a 100-year-old house, moving the classic structure to rural...
Historic Great Bend house moved to country for new owners
KWCH Car Crash generic
One person suffers serious injuries in K-15 crash
Despite inconsistences in the information provided to the state of Kansas in order to obtain a...
FF12 investigates inconsistences in records of man who conducted hundreds of autopsies in KS

Latest News

Harvey County Sedgwick County first responder help
Law enforcement, first responders package food boxes for those in need
Saline County earthquake surveillance
Saline County earthquake surveillance
WPD 2018 Holiday Feast
Police to hold Holiday Feast for families in Wichita
Kansas delegation honors Bob Dole at WWII Memorial
Kansas delegation honors Bob Dole at WWII Memorial