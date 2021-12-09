Alarming mental health concerns among youth

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A warning from the the U.S Surgeon General about youth mental health. It’s impacting communities everywhere, including here in Kansas. A 53 page advisory report from the Surgeon General goes into detail about what kids are dealing with. Eric Litwiller, with the Mental Health Association, says we are seeing more kids and youth with issues like depression, anxiety and some even contemplating suicide. The report says there were more than 6,600 deaths by suicide among the 10-24 age group just last year.

“Youth mental health is really getting worse,” said Litwiller.

The pandemic and social media are some of the main causes.

“They look at social media as this idealized version of someone’s world, without realizing this is a highlight reel.”

The report warned of the devastating consequences to young people’s mental health if the issue continues to go unaddressed.

Litwiller says kids often don’t have coping skills developed yet to handle something they might be going through and says it has to be talked about and not dismissed.

“We have to make those normal conversations, we have to make them open and transparent and our kids will see that and carry that forward.”

