Advertisement

Blue Cross of Kansas changes policy on transgender surgery

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas says it is changing a policy that denied sex reassignment surgery to customers who did not legally change their names.

The change announced Thursday comes after advocacy from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund.

They said Charley Osman, a transgender man, sought pre-authorization for two surgeries in June but was denied because he had not changed his name from the one he was given at birth.

The advocacy groups argued the name change policy was discriminatory and had nothing to do with medical necessity. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
An effort is underway to help support the family of Heather Clark after the Wichita mother died...
Derby mother dies from COVID-19 complications days after giving birth to twins
Rosane Machado died from her injuries in a stabbing at her Wichita home.
Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others
KWCH Car Crash generic
One person suffers serious injuries in K-15 crash
Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Deadly stabbing raises questions about ‘parolee dumping’ in Wichita

Latest News

Spirit AeroSystems suspending Jan. 4 vaccination deadline
A 74-year-old woman died from her injuries in Wednesday morning’s (Dec. 8) crash at K-15 and...
Woman dies from injuries in crash near Derby
Fans do the tomahawk chop as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the...
Chiefs drop indoor mask policy at Arrowhead Stadium
Jermall Campbell
Man assaulted by fellow inmate at Sedgwick County Jail