Crews battle large house fire in Sumner County

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from several agencies responded to a rural house fire near Belle Plaine Wednesday night.

The Mulvane Fire Department and Mulvane Emergency Service said departments from Mulvane, Wellington, Derby and Cowley County Fire District #4 Udall helped fight the fire.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.

MFD and MEMS supported several departments at a structure fire tonight. More photos tomorrow. This rural house fire... Posted by Mulvane Fire Rescue on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

