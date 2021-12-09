Advertisement

Flags to be flown half-staff through Saturday in honor of late Sen. Dole

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An order to fly flags at half-staff in honor of late Sen. Dole has been extended through sunset on Saturday.

President Joe Biden says in a news release that he has extended the display of the American flag at half-staff as a mark of respect for late Senator Robert Dole.

The President said he extended the proclamation from sunset on Dec. 9 to sunset on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said later on Thursday, in accordance with Executive Order 20-30 and the president’s proclamation, she has amended her own flag order.

Gov. Kelly said American flags should be flown at half-staff throughout the Sunflower State until midnight on Dec. 11. She said the extension is in honor of the late senator.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
An effort is underway to help support the family of Heather Clark after the Wichita mother died...
Derby mother dies from COVID-19 complications days after giving birth to twins
Rosane Machado died from her injuries in a stabbing at her Wichita home.
Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others
KWCH Car Crash generic
One person suffers serious injuries in K-15 crash
Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Deadly stabbing raises questions about ‘parolee dumping’ in Wichita

Latest News

Rosane Machado died from her injuries in a stabbing at her Wichita home.
Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others
Crews in Great Bend maneuver a 100-year-old house, moving the classic structure to rural...
Historic Great Bend house moved to country for new owners
Local nonprofits are needed for holiday distribution efforts, including the Salvation Army's...
Local nonprofits in need of more volunteers as holidays draw near
Wichita Christmas light display opens Thanksgiving
Wichita-area holiday happenings
HumanKInd Ministries held a Stuff a Truck event to collect donations for Operation Holiday in...
HumanKind Ministries gathers donations from ‘stuff-the-truck’ event in Wichita