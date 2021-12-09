Advertisement

Gallery: Sen. Bob Dole lies in state at US Capitol

Caption
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (KWCH/AP) - Sen. Bob Dole is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol.

President Joe Biden and others gathered Thursday to pay tribute to the man Biden called a “giant of our history.” The service is one of several over two days in Washington for the former Republican senator and presidential candidate. Eyewitness News will then follow his journey back to Kansas Friday evening and Saturday morning live on the KWCH 12 app.

Dole is known as one who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98 after announcing in February he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

