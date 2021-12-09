Advertisement

Man assaulted by fellow inmate at Sedgwick County Jail

Jermall Campbell
Jermall Campbell(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate was assaulted with a makeshift weapon Wednesday at Sedgwick County Jail. The victim was treated onsite by medical staff and did not require transportation to an area hospital.

Authorities said that just before 2 p.m. Jermall L. Campbell, who has been in custody since June 30 for first-degree murder of the victim’s nephew, exited his housing area. Campbell allegedly approached the entry to the victim’s housing area and attacked him with a makeshift weapon after the victim opened the door. Deputies stopped the attack and prevented more serious injuries.

The victim received approximately seven lacerations, two requiring sutures. Campbell is also jailed for aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, gambling and a federal hold.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
An effort is underway to help support the family of Heather Clark after the Wichita mother died...
Derby mother dies from COVID-19 complications days after giving birth to twins
Rosane Machado died from her injuries in a stabbing at her Wichita home.
Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others
KWCH Car Crash generic
One person suffers serious injuries in K-15 crash
Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Deadly stabbing raises questions about ‘parolee dumping’ in Wichita

Latest News

Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, rests her head on the casket of her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole...
Gallery: Sen. Bob Dole lies in state at US Capitol
Sen. Bob Dole lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda
Several fire departments helped the Mulvane Fire Department fight a rural house fire Wednesday...
Crews battle large house fire in Sumner County
Kansas roads
Infrastructure bill funding could help pave way for improvements in Wichita