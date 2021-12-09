Man assaulted by fellow inmate at Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate was assaulted with a makeshift weapon Wednesday at Sedgwick County Jail. The victim was treated onsite by medical staff and did not require transportation to an area hospital.

Authorities said that just before 2 p.m. Jermall L. Campbell, who has been in custody since June 30 for first-degree murder of the victim’s nephew, exited his housing area. Campbell allegedly approached the entry to the victim’s housing area and attacked him with a makeshift weapon after the victim opened the door. Deputies stopped the attack and prevented more serious injuries.

The victim received approximately seven lacerations, two requiring sutures. Campbell is also jailed for aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, gambling and a federal hold.

