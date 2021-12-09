President Biden greeted with protestors, supporters in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - President Joe Biden spelled out the benefits to his new infrastructure bill in front of protestors and supporters alike in Kansas City on Wednesday, which is set to give about $3.8 billion to the Sunflower State.

KCTV5 reports many Kansas City residents gathered at 18th and The Paseo during President Joe Biden’s visit to the heartland on Wednesday, just blocks away from where he spoke.

“We are excited that he’s here and we’re excited that he gets to see our wonderful city of Kansas City,” says Lily Aktaa, a Biden supporter.

President Biden visited Kansas City on Wednesday after Air Force One touched down. Many came to witness as he touted his new infrastructure bill at the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, which is set to give a combined $12 billion to Missouri and Kansas.

“I took the day off from work and wanted to show my support even though Trump should be our president. But, Biden is in charge so I guess I’ll live with that for the next couple of years,” said Todd Bryan, a Trump supporter.

However, the largest group anxious to see the president was Kansas City’s own members of the Ethiopian and African community.

“We want Joe Biden to know that we Ethiopians and Africans are going to be wherever he is going, reminding him that we are everywhere in the United States,” said Henak Tekeste, a protestor.

The president has seen groups such as Tekeste’s in the past during many of his visits around the nation. The protestors said they do not want the U.S. to interfere in the long battle between the Ethiopian government and the country’s rebels.

“Leave us alone. Hands off Ethiopia. Hands off Africa. No more war. No more sanctions. No more supporting terrorist organizations. That’s what we are saying,” said Tekeste.

The president’s message to the city was focused on building back better infrastructure so the nation can focus on economic growth.

“We never break, we never stop, we Americans always rebuild,” said President Biden. “And we will rebuild this country.”

Biden stressed the benefits of collective bargaining and how labor organizations could benefit from the bill.

“Without the union’s support behind me to get this done, we would have never gotten it done. It starts with the most significant investment in roads and bridges in America in 70 years,” said Biden.

Overall, Missouri would get about $9 billion while Kansas would see about $3.8 billion, most of which will go toward highway repairs.

Biden’s team said he chose the RideKC headquarters to highlight the bill’s emphasis on public transportation. Part of Biden’s message has been that the bill will create more equity in transportation.

“I don’t think I could take one more phase that’s going to be infrastructure week,” said Biden. “It’s going to be infrastructure decade, man.”

However, Missouri will also get nearly $700 million for public transit like buses and the Streetcar, while Kansas will get close to $300 million.

Biden said better transportation will bring more jobs and better opportunities.

“We’re going to help rebuild the economy,” said the president. “This time from the bottom up and the middle out.”

President Biden said Kansas City’s possibilities are unlimited.

“You’ve got the fastest-growing port in the midwest. You’re in the heart of the heartland for freight rale for transforming your airport, you’re building a national hub and creating a cycle of growths and jobs that will be felt for decades,” said the president.

He called the bill a once-in-a-generation investment.

“The only way this works is blue-collar Americans do the building and the only way it ever worked,” said Biden. “We’re going to do it again. Mark my words, we are going to do that again.”

The president also mentioned he would expand rail access throughout the U.S., including Amtrak, and touched on affordable college and child care.

Some of those invited to attend the President’s visit on Wednesday included Kansas City union workers. Many of them seemed excited to see a president whose agenda supports unions as building roads and bridges takes labor.

“Union, union, union,” chanted President Biden in front of a cheering crowd.

“How many times do you get to hear a president use the word union,” said Joe Hudson, Mid-America Carpenter’s Regional Council. “That in itself is super exciting.”

While Biden said there are lots of amazing people in other aspects of the middle class, unions were the ones who built the middle class.

“There’s a lot of good and decent people in the financial industry,” said the president. “But, they didn’t build the middle class, unions built the middle class.”

Teamsters Local 41, a union heavily impacted by the new bill, represents drivers from delivery to freight. The Teamsters Local 41 President Ralph Stubbs said better roads and bridges mean safer working conditions for them. He also said this will benefit consumers.

“Means more jobs and better transit times. We need better roads and bridges so we don’t have the delays in the delivery system,” said Stubbs.

Unions are not the only ones excited about the new deal either.

“Whether its highways or transit getting people easily and quickly to jobs and growing jobs in Kansas City, that’s what grows an economy and that’s what makes our city strong,” said Kansas City Chamber of Commerce President Joe Reardon.

Kansas City area Congressional members Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) and Sharice Davids (D-KS) rode with the president on Air Force One, as well as Reardon.

Biden did pass through the area of the 18th and Vine District as he headed back to the tarmac to depart from Kansas City aboard Air Force One just after 5 p.m. As he left, the crowd erupted with a mix of cheers and chants. He returned to the White House with some Gates Kansas City Barbecue.

The full breakdown of the infrastructure bill for Missouri and Kansas is as follows:

Missouri Highway Repairs $6.5 billion Clean Drinking Water $866 million Public Transportation $674 million Bridges $484 million Airports $246 million High-Speed Internet $100 million Electric Vehicle Charging Network $99 million Wildfires $21 million Cyberattacks $19 million TOTAL: $9 billion

Kansas Highway Repairs $2.6 billion Clean Drinking Water $454 million Public Transportation $272 million Bridges $225 million Airports $109 million High-Speed Internet $100 million Electric Vehicles Charging Network $40 million Wildfires $25 million Cyberattacks $14 million TOTAL: $3.8 billion

