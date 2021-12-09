Spirit AeroSystems suspending Jan. 4 vaccination deadline

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two days after a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, for employees of federal contractors, Spirit AeroSystems, on Thursday, announced that it is suspending the Jan. 4 vaccination deadline.

“Lawsuits challenging the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors will continue. As further decisions are made by courts, Spirit will comply with applicable vaccine requirement(s) for employees. In the meantime, we encourage our employees get the vaccine, or booster shots as they become eligible,” a company statement said.

The move from Spirit follows similar action taken Wednesday by Textron Aviation, another large employer in Wichita.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.