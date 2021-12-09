Advertisement

Stay ready for December warmth

Above-normal temperatures into next week
Above-normal temperatures into next week
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the warm-up will continue today as temperatures top-out in the middle to upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky. The record high in Wichita is 67 (2020) and we should tie it, if not break it.

The strong and gusty breeze from last night has calmed down and winds will be relatively light today, generally less than 15 mph. However, the break from the breeze will be brief as winds on Friday blow between 20 and 30 mph with gusts near 40.

A cold front will sweep through the state late Friday clearing the path for a cooler weekend. Unfortunately, like the past few fronts, this one will not bring much moisture to the state. However, northwest Kansas should see some snow along with minor accumulations up to an inch.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, near record warmth. Wind: W/NW 5-15. High: 67.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy, and warm. Wind: SW 20-30; gusty. High: 68.

Sat: Low: 28. High: 49. Mostly sunny, breezy, and colder.

Sun: Low: 27. High: 59. Sunny and turning windy.

Mon: Low: 38. High: 63. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Tue: Low: 43. High: 68. Mostly sunny and breezy with near record warmth.

Wed: Low: 49. High: 67. Partly cloudy and windy.

