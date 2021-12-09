Two killed in head-on crash near Atchison

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash near Atchison Wednesday night.

A vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Tonganoxie man went left of center on US73 about 4 miles south of Atchison and struck on oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, a 26-year old Atchison woman, and a passenger, a 26-year-old man, were killed. Two other passengers, including a 7-year-old, were injured.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line was hospitalized with serious injuries.

