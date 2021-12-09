Where’s Shane? Fulton Valley Farms reindeer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s getting to be crunch time or the big guy in the red suit at the North Pole.

This morning we’re getting an up close and personal look at some of Santa’s team members that make it all happen! Today on Where’s Shane we’ll be here at the station, hanging out with some reindeer!

The folks with Fulton Valley Farms will be out to give us the details on the holiday lights they have at the farm, and the way you can see the reindeer for yourself! You can find more information at -- www.fultonvalleyfarms.com/reindeer-events.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.