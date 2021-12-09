Advertisement

White rhino calf born at Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina

Caption
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Rolling Hills Zoo celebrated the birth of its first southern white rhino calf on Dec. 9. The calf and its mother, Evey, are doing well and bonding while animal care staff monitor the pair with cameras, according to the zoo.

“The Rolling Hills Zoo staff and I are over the moon for Evey and the first baby rhino birth at the Zoo,” shared Ryan VanZant, RHZ Executive Director. “This a truly wonderful gift right before the holidays.”

The white rhino, the second-largest land mammal after the elephant, is a major conservation success story after having been brought back from the very brink of extinction

At this time the rhino barn is closed for public viewing. The Zoo asks for the public’s patience and understanding as they allow time for the mother and calf to bond.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
An effort is underway to help support the family of Heather Clark after the Wichita mother died...
Derby mother dies from COVID-19 complications days after giving birth to twins
Rosane Machado died from her injuries in a stabbing at her Wichita home.
Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others
KWCH Car Crash generic
One person suffers serious injuries in K-15 crash
Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Deadly stabbing raises questions about ‘parolee dumping’ in Wichita