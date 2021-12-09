White rhino calf born at Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Rolling Hills Zoo celebrated the birth of its first southern white rhino calf on Dec. 9. The calf and its mother, Evey, are doing well and bonding while animal care staff monitor the pair with cameras, according to the zoo.

“The Rolling Hills Zoo staff and I are over the moon for Evey and the first baby rhino birth at the Zoo,” shared Ryan VanZant, RHZ Executive Director. “This a truly wonderful gift right before the holidays.”

The white rhino, the second-largest land mammal after the elephant, is a major conservation success story after having been brought back from the very brink of extinction

At this time the rhino barn is closed for public viewing. The Zoo asks for the public’s patience and understanding as they allow time for the mother and calf to bond.

