Wichita activists hold vigil calling on immigration reform

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community activists in Wichita hope to shed light on immigration as President Joe Biden visits the Midwest.

Sunflower Community Action held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night at the Keeper of the Plains to show support for the 11 million undocumented immigrants currently living in the United States.

“To be the light and the voice for those that feel lost because of the inability to see their families but also because we need that light to go to our legislators, our senators,” said Yenni Telles, an organizer for Sunflower Community Action.

The group is calling on the president and lawmakers to provide permanent residency to dreamers and other classes of protected people. Democratic lawmakers have considered doing so as part of their proposed multi-trillion-dollar spending plan. The Senate Parliamentarian is deciding whether the chamber’s rules allow for immigration reforms in the bill.

