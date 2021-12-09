Wichita police to hold ‘Holiday Feast’ for families in the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department will hold its annual Holiday Feast on Saturday at Pig In Pig Out BBQ.

Officers and community members helped select the families to participate in the 13th annual event. They were selected not because they asked but because concerned officers and community members felt they could benefit from this endeavor.

“We each selected families, just contact them out of the blue and say, ‘Look, this is something we want to do for you folks, is this something you’d like some help with?” Said WPD Sgt. Kenneth Kimble, one of the event’s organizers. “This is stuff that they absolutely have to have just to get through the holiday season.”

The police department said this year has been exceptionally challenging and has caused a strain on families affected by the pandemic. Diane Chiles is raising her two grandchildren. Her family was chosen to participate in Saturday’s event and she says she’s excited to be a part of it.

“I have some grandkids that they’re interested in getting some gifts for Christmas and I said ‘Oh yeah! I have some, a couple of them.’ So, they called me and set up a time and stuff and it was really a blessing at this time,” Chiles said.

The police department said many of the families need the basic necessities, like warm clothing and shoes. They will also get presents like toys, bicycles and even skateboards. Sgt. Kimble said he helps organize the event because he knows what it’s like to grow up with very little.

“I grew up in an inner-city atmosphere and I was able to work my way up to where I am now and I consider myself blessed and fortunate to give back to families that families I used to be,” said Sgt. Kimble.

Chiles said it’s inspiring that complete strangers would want to help her family.

“For somebody who doesn’t even know you, to come in and help you, it’s a wonderful thing. Not only me, but many other grandmothers that’s in the community that have grandchildren that they’re trying to raise them,” said Chiles. “I’ll tell you, God is so good. He’ll make the way for you.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Holiday Feast can do so by contacting Sgt. Kimble at KKimble@wichita.gov.

