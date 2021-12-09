Advertisement

Wichita police to hold ‘Holiday Feast’ for families in the community

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department will hold its annual Holiday Feast on Saturday at Pig In Pig Out BBQ.

Officers and community members helped select the families to participate in the 13th annual event. They were selected not because they asked but because concerned officers and community members felt they could benefit from this endeavor.

“We each selected families, just contact them out of the blue and say, ‘Look, this is something we want to do for you folks, is this something you’d like some help with?” Said WPD Sgt. Kenneth Kimble, one of the event’s organizers. “This is stuff that they absolutely have to have just to get through the holiday season.”

The police department said this year has been exceptionally challenging and has caused a strain on families affected by the pandemic. Diane Chiles is raising her two grandchildren. Her family was chosen to participate in Saturday’s event and she says she’s excited to be a part of it.

“I have some grandkids that they’re interested in getting some gifts for Christmas and I said ‘Oh yeah! I have some, a couple of them.’ So, they called me and set up a time and stuff and it was really a blessing at this time,” Chiles said.

The police department said many of the families need the basic necessities, like warm clothing and shoes. They will also get presents like toys, bicycles and even skateboards. Sgt. Kimble said he helps organize the event because he knows what it’s like to grow up with very little.

“I grew up in an inner-city atmosphere and I was able to work my way up to where I am now and I consider myself blessed and fortunate to give back to families that families I used to be,” said Sgt. Kimble.

Chiles said it’s inspiring that complete strangers would want to help her family.

“For somebody who doesn’t even know you, to come in and help you, it’s a wonderful thing. Not only me, but many other grandmothers that’s in the community that have grandchildren that they’re trying to raise them,” said Chiles. “I’ll tell you, God is so good. He’ll make the way for you.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Holiday Feast can do so by contacting Sgt. Kimble at KKimble@wichita.gov.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rosane Machado died from her injuries in a stabbing at her Wichita home.
Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others
Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
An effort is underway to help support the family of Heather Clark after the Wichita mother died...
Derby mother dies from COVID-19 complications days after giving birth to twins
KWCH Car Crash generic
One person suffers serious injuries in K-15 crash
Crews in Great Bend maneuver a 100-year-old house, moving the classic structure to rural...
Historic Great Bend house moved to country for new owners

Latest News

Harvey County Sedgwick County first responder help
Law enforcement, first responders package food boxes for those in need
Rosane Machado died from her injuries in a stabbing at her Wichita home.
Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others
Crews in Great Bend maneuver a 100-year-old house, moving the classic structure to rural...
Historic Great Bend house moved to country for new owners
Local nonprofits are needed for holiday distribution efforts, including the Salvation Army's...
Local nonprofits in need of more volunteers as holidays draw near