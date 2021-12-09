Advertisement

Wind, colder air, and some snow for Kansas

Big changes on the way with a strong system moving through
Snow will be limited to the west and north.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A storm tracking through Kansas on Friday will bring strong winds, changing temperatures, and a chance for some snow to the area. Wind will be gusting over 40 and 50 mph late in the day, which will lead to high fire danger and some blowing dust.

Chance for snow will begin in the afternoon for far western Kansas, but amounts should be under one inch. Farther east, it will be a day with highs in the 60s and 70s ahead of the cold front. Late Friday evening, the front will push on to the east, bringing colder air to the entire area.

Snow chances will be limited to western and northern Kansas and again, amounts should be under an inch for areas that even get snow.

Less wind and chilly weather is expected on Saturday with a return to sunshine.

Warmer weather is likely to return next week with more record highs on the way.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy, and warm. Wind: SW/NW 20-35; gusty. High: 72.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 27.

Sat: High: 50 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 27 Sunny and windy.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 37 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Tue: High: 69 Low: 43 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 50 Becoming partly cloudy; windy.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

