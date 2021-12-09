Woman dies from injuries in crash near Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 74-year-old woman died from her injuries in Wednesday morning’s (Dec. 8) crash at K-15 and 55th Street South, near Derby.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Donelle Sholtess, of Wichita, died at a local hospital. The sheriff’s office said Sholtess was driving her Dodge van east on 55th Street South and enterd the intersection without yielding to crossing traffic on K-15.

A southbound Mercedes Sprinter van hit the Doge on the driver’s side, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the Mercedes, a 33-year-old man from Bel Aire, sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

