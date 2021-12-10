Cold front moving across Kansas Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will sweep through the state today clearing the path for a much colder Friday night and Saturday. Unfortunately, like the past few fronts, this one will not bring much moisture to the state. However, northwest Kansas should see some snow along with minor accumulations up to an inch.

Before the front arrives in Wichita (around 4-5 p.m.) we will warm into the lower 70s this afternoon. Behind the front temperatures will tumble into the 20s tonight and the gusty wind will create feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Sunshine is back on Saturday and temperatures will climb into the upper 40s. Sunday will be even warmer, near 60 degrees, along with more sunshine and a stronger south breeze.

Spring-like warmth and near record highs are on tap early next week before cooler conditions come back to Kansas later in the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy and windy with record warmth. Wind: SW 20-30; gusty. High: 72.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, blustery, and much colder. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. Wind: W 10-15. High: 50.

Sun: Low: 27. High: 59. Sunny and becoming breezy.

Mon: Low: 37. High: 66. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Tue: Low: 43. High: 70. Mostly sunny and breezy with near record warmth.

Wed: Low: 50. High: 70. Partly cloudy and windy with near record warmth.

Thu: Low: 38. High: 56. Mostly sunny, breezy, and not as warm.

