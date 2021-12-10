Advertisement

Cold front moving across Kansas Friday

Big temperature drop Friday evening
Big temperature drop Friday evening(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front will sweep through the state today clearing the path for a much colder Friday night and Saturday. Unfortunately, like the past few fronts, this one will not bring much moisture to the state. However, northwest Kansas should see some snow along with minor accumulations up to an inch.

Before the front arrives in Wichita (around 4-5 p.m.) we will warm into the lower 70s this afternoon. Behind the front temperatures will tumble into the 20s tonight and the gusty wind will create feels like temperatures in the single digits and teens.

Sunshine is back on Saturday and temperatures will climb into the upper 40s. Sunday will be even warmer, near 60 degrees, along with more sunshine and a stronger south breeze.

Spring-like warmth and near record highs are on tap early next week before cooler conditions come back to Kansas later in the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy and windy with record warmth. Wind: SW 20-30; gusty. High: 72.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, blustery, and much colder. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. Wind: W 10-15. High: 50.

Sun: Low: 27. High: 59. Sunny and becoming breezy.

Mon: Low: 37. High: 66. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer.

Tue: Low: 43. High: 70. Mostly sunny and breezy with near record warmth.

Wed: Low: 50. High: 70. Partly cloudy and windy with near record warmth.

Thu: Low: 38. High: 56. Mostly sunny, breezy, and not as warm.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 74-year-old woman died from her injuries in Wednesday morning’s (Dec. 8) crash at K-15 and...
Woman dies from injuries in crash near Derby
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
An effort is underway to help support the family of Heather Clark after the Wichita mother died...
Derby mother dies from COVID-19 complications days after giving birth to twins
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a small plane to go down near Partridge...
Small plane crashes in Reno County
President Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit...
President Biden greeted with protestors, supporters in Kansas City

Latest News

Dog at KHS
Kansas Humane Society asks for help buying new beds for animals
A look inside the Amazon fulfillment center in Park City, Kan.
New Amazon facility in Park City busy ahead of Christmas
Amazon fulfillment center in Park City, Kan.
New Amazon fulfillment center in Park City busy ahead of Christmas
Former press secretary with Bob Dole
Former press secretary for Bob Dole looks back on working with Kansas icon