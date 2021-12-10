Advertisement

DoorDash to open grocery warehouse in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A new grocery store concept is opening next week in Wichita’s Delano District.

The first DashMart in Kansas will soon be open on the corner of First and Handley. DoorDash operates the grocery warehouse and the Wichita location will join more than 70 other DashMarts around the world.

The DashMart will be open 21 hours per day, from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m.

“If some of the students or some of the nightshift workers want to pick some things and have it ready at their house when they get off, they can go through there and pick any item up, basically that you can get at any convenience store or grocery store, ranging from Pepsi products, Coke products, ice cream, dog food. You name it, we have it,” said Wichita’s DoorDash DashMart Site Manager Josh Campbell.

DashMart is expected to be open in Delano by the end of next week. To order from the service, you’ll need to download the DoorDash app.

