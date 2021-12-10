Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

ATLANTA (AP) - Former NFL star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33. Police in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell say Thomas was found dead in his home. His family believes he died from a seizure, and foul play is not suspected.

Thomas was a Georgia native who earned five straight Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos. In each of five seasons between 2012-16, Thomas registered at least 90 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards, and for the first three of those seasons he recorded double-digit touchdowns.

With Peyton Manning as quarterback, Thomas helped lead the Broncos to the 2015 Super Bowl championship, with 105 receptions that season. Thomas last played in the NFL in 2019 and officially retired in June.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas,” the Broncos said in a statement early Friday. “D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.”

